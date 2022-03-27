Thane: Two laborers die in water tank of society while cleaning; two more critical

Two laborers died and two others are in critical condition after they were found unconscious in a water tank of a society in Thane. The four after cleaning the tank were doing the water proofing job, when they allegedly got unconscious due to asphyxiation and suffocation .

According to the disaster management cell of TMC the two deceased are identified as Yogesh Narvankar, 39 and Vivek Kumar, 30, both were admitted at Civil hospital where doctors declared them dead. The two injured include Ganesh Narvankar, 38 and Mitun Ojha, 30. Both of them were admitted to Sampada hospital in Thane and are under critical condition and undergoing treatment. All the four are residents of Kamgar Indira nagar in Wagle estate in Thane.

Officials from the RDMC said the incident took place on Sunday March 27 at around 4:15 pm near Maratha Mandal, Hariniwas circle, Naupada, Thane. Maratha Mandal is a ground plus three storey building. There is a 10 x 10 water tank on the terrace. "After the cleaning process the workers were busy doing waterproofing jobs. The cleaning and other jobs were given to Swaraj Enterprises contractor Nilesh Tamane. "Four workers of the firm were doing the waterproofing job. When they were found unconscious in the tank," said Avinash Sawant, head of RDMC.

After the incident came to light the Naupada police officials along with fire brigade and disaster management Cell reached the spot and started the rescue operation. "All the four were rescued and handed over to the Naupada police who further admitted them to the hospital as per the requirement," said a police officer.

The Naupada police are further investigating to check if any foul play was done in the work. "We have registered an accidental death and will check if proper precautionary and safety measures were taken by the contractor. Those found guilty will be booked for negligence," added the police officer.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:03 PM IST