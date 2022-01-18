Thane: Boy dies after falling into 35-foot deep water tank in Nalpada area

A 10-year-old boy from Thane died after falling into a 35 feet deep underground open tank in Kapurbawadi, Thane. The fire brigade and disaster management cell of Thane Municipal corporation and local police rescued the boy who was shifted to an civic hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to the Regional disaster management cell of TMC the incident took place at 5:55pm at Krishna compound, near Ashtana vinayak ground, Nalpada in Thane. The boy identified as Sahil Jaiswal fell into the 35 feet deep underground open tank. "It's an under construction site, where a slab has two manholes. Usually it is covered with some wooden material. But the locals claim that the children may have shifted the cover while playing and may have met with an accident. Jaiswal was playing with his friends when he fell in tank. The locals alerted the officials," said an official from the Kapurbawadi police station.

Soon after the news of the boy fell into the tank spread, the fire brigade officials along with the RDMC and local police reached the spit to start the rescue operation. "Jaiswal was rescued almost after two hours and was shifted to Thane civil hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors," said an official from the RDMC.

Sources from the RDMC said, "We used a ladder to get into the manhole, which was deep inside. An official from the team stepped inside the tank and rescued Jaiswal," said an official.

Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5 confirmed about the incident and said, "The open manhole was near an under construction site. The Kapurbawdi police have started the investigation to check the negligence part and accordingly take action," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:36 PM IST