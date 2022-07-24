Bihar: Illegal blood trade unearthed in Patna, two held

Photo: Representative Image

Patna police on Sunday arrested two accused from the Kankarbagh colony for running an unauthorised blood bank.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar Dwivedi and Santosh Kumar.

Police found 144 polybags with blood in a small fridge used for storing vegetables which did not date of collection or group of the blood.

According to the police, the blood bank operators used to collect blood from the smackers by paying them Rs 300 to Rs 700 per polybag and later selling them in different hospitals for Rs 3,000 per bag.

A technician of a private blood bank in the Kankarbagh colony was engaged in collecting blood from the young smackers, said police.

Patna police further informed that the lead came following the arrest of a chain snatcher near Mahabir temple under Kotwali police station on Saturday evening. Police recovered lockets and golden chains snatched from the devotees visiting the temple.

However, when police raised the rented house of the snatcher, they found unauthorised blood bags and hence uncovered an illegally-run blood bank.

The police said that the accused admitted to having sold over 200 polybags of blood in local hospitals so far.

