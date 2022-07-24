Bihar: Six die after house collapses due to blast in Chhapra | ANI Photo

Six people have died after a house collapsed due to a blast in Bihar's Chhapra on Sunday afternoon, said Santosh Kumar, Saran district SP.

The police official said efforts were being made to rescue people trapped under the debris.

"We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called," he added.

According to news agency IANS, the explosion took place in the house of a person named Riyaz Mian in Khodaibagh village under Khaira police station, where firecrackers were kept in large quantities.

Riyaz Mian is a firecracker trader, who allegedly sold crackers illegally during marriages.

The explosion was so intense that his house was completely destroyed while cracks appeared in more than six adjoining houses.

Meanwhile, the injured persons have been admitted to the Sadar hospital in Chhapra where their condition is stated to be critical.

(With IANS inputs)