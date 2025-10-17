 TMC MP Yusuf Pathan Shares Pictures From His Adina Mosque Visit In WB, BJP 'Corrects' Him, Calls It 'Adinath Temple'
TMC MP Yusuf Pathan Shares Pictures From His Adina Mosque Visit In WB, BJP 'Corrects' Him, Calls It 'Adinath Temple'

The ruling party in the state, the BJP, joined the online fact-checking campaign by users and corrected Yusuf, referring to the mosque as the "Adinath Temple."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's recent visit to Malda's historic Adina Mosque has sparked numerous reactions online, with users correcting the cricketer-turned-politician and claiming that Muslim rulers built the mosque after demolishing the Adinath Temple.

Sharing pictures from his visit, Yusuf posted on X, "The Adina Mosque in Malda, West Bengal, is a historic mosque built in the 14th century by Sultan Sikandar Shah, the second ruler of the Ilyas Shahi dynasty. Constructed in 1373–1375 CE, it was the largest mosque in the Indian subcontinent at that time, showcasing the region's architectural grandeur."

Celebrities Not Above Law: Gujarat High Court Declares TMC MP Yusuf Pathan Encroacher In Vadodara...
The post drew significant reactions from users, many of whom pointed out that a Hindu temple once stood at the site where the Adina Mosque is now located.

Sharing images of alleged sculptures on the mosque's walls, one user wrote, "Dear Yusuf Pathan, you are standing on the grounds of one of the largest Hindu temples, the Adinath Temple, which was desecrated and occupied by Islamic invaders. Attached are some images for your reference. It is time to undo this injustice and barbarity and restore the temple's former glory."

Another user shared an image of a carving on the Adina Mosque's wall and wrote, "Behold this striking image from the walls of the Adina Mosque in Malda! This intricate carving, possibly depicting a figure reminiscent of Lord Ganesha, raises profound questions about the site's history. Could this be evidence of a Hindu temple, like the Adinath Temple, that once stood here before being repurposed by Islamic invaders? The artistry speaks volumes, challenging the established narrative and urging us to reconsider the layers of history etched in stone."

