 Election Commission Gears Up For Bihar Polls, Discusses Crackdown On Cash, Liquor, And Covert Expenditure With Agencies
The meeting, presided over by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, saw heads of several departments participating and sharing their inputs, suggestions and feedback for making the polling process robust and foolproof.

Friday, October 17, 2025
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday held a meeting with heads of various enforcement agencies to prepare a multi-pronged strategy for the smooth and fair conduct of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. | X @ECISVEEP

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday held a meeting with heads of various enforcement agencies to prepare a multi-pronged strategy for the smooth and fair conduct of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Bihar Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) also joined the meeting along with the state's Chief Electoral Officer via video conference.

Deliberations took place on combating the movement of cash, liquor, drugs, and other inducements to influence voters ahead of the elections and also containing the menace of fake news, which has the potential to derail the course of elections.

The committee discussed a wide range of matters, including curbing the covert expenditure by candidates and political parties, intelligence sharing and co-operation amongst the law enforcement agencies for effective action against any financial misconduct.

The committee also deliberated on the measures to check transportation of smuggled goods, drugs, liquor and cash, including fake currency, through inter-state borders and international borders.

At least 17 departments participated in the high-profile meeting, which included CBDT, CBIC, ED, DRI, CEIB, FIU-IND, RBI, IBA, NCB, RPF, CISF, BSF, CRPF, SSB, BCAS, AAI and Department of Posts.

The poll panel has pulled out all stops to make the election procedure comfortable and convenient for all sections of people and also expand the scope of the voter base.

It has issued detailed guidelines to make polling booths easily accessible and friendly for senior citizens, which include installation of polling booths on the ground floor, prioritising elderly citizens in voting, arrangement of wheelchairs for the especially-abled and more.

A couple of steps have also been undertaken to address the concerns regarding burqa-clad women, the issue which has left the political parties sparring over confirmation of their identity before casting ballots.

