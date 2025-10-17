Dramatic Glacier Break-Off Near Badrinath Caught on Camera; Chamoli Police Responds To Viral VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@chamolipolice

Chamoli: A dramatic video has surfaced showing a glacier breaking off near the Kanchan Ganga in Uttrakhand's Badrinath and sliding rapidly downhill. Fortunately, no damage to property or loss of life has been reported.

The video, reportedly from Badrinath Dham, shows a large chunk of the glacier detaching and moving downward, a natural occurrence often triggered by changing weather conditions.

Reportedly, the region above Badrinath Dham received heavy snowfall recently, followed by bright sunshine. Such temperature fluctuations often lead to glacier movement.

Chamoli Police described the event as a routine natural occurrence. Similar glacier slides have also been observed in upper reaches of Kedarnath Dham in the past.

The police also confirmed that there is no change to the Char Dham Yatra schedule and that it will continue as usual.

Taking to X Chamoli police said, "Chamoli Police's Appeal on Video of Badrinath Kubera Mountain. This is a normal natural process, no loss of life or property has occurred. The Char Dham Yatra is completely safe and running smoothly. Do not pay attention to rumors."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, in February, an avalanche occurred in Mana, near the China border, just beyond Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district. Fifty-four labourers were buried in the avalanche. Of these, 46 were rescued by the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), while eight lost their lives.