 Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full Support To Victims
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full Support To Victims

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full Support To Victims

In Chamoli district’s Nandanagar region, life is slowly returning to normal after the recent disaster. To assess the situation firsthand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the affected areas on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full Support To Victims |

After the recent disaster in the Nandanagar area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected site today to review the relief and rescue operations. He met the affected families and assured them of all necessary assistance. Watch this report from our correspondent.

In Chamoli district’s Nandanagar region, life is slowly returning to normal after the recent disaster. To assess the situation firsthand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the affected areas on Saturday.

During the field inspection, the CM reviewed the progress of relief and rescue efforts and directed the district administration to take swift action. He clearly stated that the victims must not face any kind of inconvenience.

The Chief Minister personally met the affected families, inquired about their condition, and assured them of every possible support. He said that in this hour of crisis, the state government stands firmly with them and all essential resources are being provided on priority.

FPJ Shorts
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full Support To Victims
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full Support To Victims
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Preferring Guns Over Books
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Preferring Guns Over Books
Uttar Pradesh Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Obscene Remarks & Classroom Misconduct
Uttar Pradesh Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Obscene Remarks & Classroom Misconduct
BPSC 71st CCE: Prelims Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections From Tomorrow
BPSC 71st CCE: Prelims Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections From Tomorrow

While inspecting relief camps, the CM reviewed facilities like food, drinking water, medical care, sanitation, and temporary shelter.

Read Also
Uttarakhand Floods And Controversial Legislation: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Faces Criticism Amid Crisis
article-image

He also assured that efforts are underway to restore normalcy in people’s lives at the earliest and that concrete steps will be taken to find permanent solutions to deal with such disasters in the future.

Senior administrative officials, disaster management teams, and public representatives were also present during the CM’s visit.

Thus, in Chamoli’s Nandanagar area, Chief Minister Dhami reassured the people that the state government is extending all possible assistance and deploying every resource to provide relief to the affected families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full...

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of...

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of...

Actor-Politician Vijay Slams DMK Govt For Curbs On Rallies, Says 2026 Fight Only Between TVK And DMK

Actor-Politician Vijay Slams DMK Govt For Curbs On Rallies, Says 2026 Fight Only Between TVK And DMK

FPJ Interview: Assam Mourns – CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute After Legendary Singer Zubeen...

FPJ Interview: Assam Mourns – CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute After Legendary Singer Zubeen...

'Weak PM, Return Gift From Trump': Here's How Opposition Leaders Reacted To H-1B Visa Fee Hike By US...

'Weak PM, Return Gift From Trump': Here's How Opposition Leaders Reacted To H-1B Visa Fee Hike By US...