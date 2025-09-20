Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full Support To Victims |

After the recent disaster in the Nandanagar area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected site today to review the relief and rescue operations. He met the affected families and assured them of all necessary assistance. Watch this report from our correspondent.

In Chamoli district’s Nandanagar region, life is slowly returning to normal after the recent disaster. To assess the situation firsthand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the affected areas on Saturday.

During the field inspection, the CM reviewed the progress of relief and rescue efforts and directed the district administration to take swift action. He clearly stated that the victims must not face any kind of inconvenience.

The Chief Minister personally met the affected families, inquired about their condition, and assured them of every possible support. He said that in this hour of crisis, the state government stands firmly with them and all essential resources are being provided on priority.

While inspecting relief camps, the CM reviewed facilities like food, drinking water, medical care, sanitation, and temporary shelter.

He also assured that efforts are underway to restore normalcy in people’s lives at the earliest and that concrete steps will be taken to find permanent solutions to deal with such disasters in the future.

Senior administrative officials, disaster management teams, and public representatives were also present during the CM’s visit.

Thus, in Chamoli’s Nandanagar area, Chief Minister Dhami reassured the people that the state government is extending all possible assistance and deploying every resource to provide relief to the affected families.