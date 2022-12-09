Bihar IG booked on corruption charges

Representative Picture |

Patna: After the Bihar polilce registered an offence against SP Aditya Kumar on corruption charges, it another official IG Amit Lodha of Magadh range on Thursday was named as an accused under different sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code..

Aditya was SP at Gaya, where Amit was IG.

According to SP of special vigilance unit of Bihar police, charges of corruption and abuse of authority were earlier examined Lodha at the police headquarters and home department.

After the receipt of inquiry reports, an FIR has been lodged against the him.

According to police, Lodha was engaged in commercial activities for his promotion and profit and invested money in the documentary_ Khakhee telecast on NETFLEX and Friday story teller, which was not expected from a government servant.

Former additional solicitor general S D Sanjay has alleged Amit Lodha had invested Rs 116 crore in the film Khakhee and promoted his activities as hero in the film. In the district and sessions court here, he has alleged Amit had created problems for SP,who is facing arrest.

State government had suspended SP following registration of an FIR at Fatehpur police station at Gaya, where Amit was zonal IG. It was alleged Aditya had association with illicit liquor traders.