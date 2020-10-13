Bihar Elections 2020: BJP replies to Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha's 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' with 'Bihar Mein Ee Ba'

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday shared a foot-tapping rap-song, which seems to be a jibe at Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha's latest track - 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'.
'Bambai Main Ka Ba', produced-directed by Anubhav Sinha, featured Manoj Bajpayee in a never-seen and never-heard-before avatar! Composed by Anurag Saikia and penned by Dr Sagar, ‘Bambai Mein Ka Ba’ was shot at a city studio in a day in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The song entirely sung and performed by Manoj Bajpayee, highlighted meaningful take and tongue-in-cheek humour on one of the most popular metropolitan and busiest cities and what is it about the city that draw people from all over the country to come to Mumbai for a livelihood. The song raised a simple question – ‘If Mumbai is a city, Bombay is an emotion, then Bambai is...?’
While Sinha and Bajpayee's rap song focused on the plight of Bhojpuri-speaking migrants, BJP's latest song is titled 'Bihar Mein Ei Ba' meaning 'this is what Bihar Has'.
The Bhojpuri track shows visuals from across the city and focuses on how the state has developed over the last few years. It talks about the establishment of IITs, IIMs and AIIMS, skill development programs, bridge constructions, temples and other developmental works.
"NDA ke raaj me badalal aapan ee Bihar ho, IIT-IIM ba dekha, double bani ab AIIMS ho, ee sab ba parivartan dekha, saaf kara aapan lens ko," says the lyrics of the song.
Check it out here:
Bihar's BJP IT cell chief, Manan Krishna was quoted by a media outlet saying as, "Since Manoj Bajpayee’s song is viral and it can be used in the election by opponents, mainly RJD, to prove their point that Bihar has not progressed in Nitish regime, it was essential to counter that song."
He called BJP's latest track an 'Atmanirbhar Bihar theme song'.
The song will now be reportedly played in BJP's campaigns.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)