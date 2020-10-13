Bihar Elections 2020: BJP replies to Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha's 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' with 'Bihar Mein Ee Ba'

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday shared a foot-tapping rap-song, which seems to be a jibe at Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha's latest track - 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'.

'Bambai Main Ka Ba', produced-directed by Anubhav Sinha, featured Manoj Bajpayee in a never-seen and never-heard-before avatar! Composed by Anurag Saikia and penned by Dr Sagar, ‘Bambai Mein Ka Ba’ was shot at a city studio in a day in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The song entirely sung and performed by Manoj Bajpayee, highlighted meaningful take and tongue-in-cheek humour on one of the most popular metropolitan and busiest cities and what is it about the city that draw people from all over the country to come to Mumbai for a livelihood. The song raised a simple question – ‘If Mumbai is a city, Bombay is an emotion, then Bambai is...?’