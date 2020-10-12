Bihar Elections 2020: BJP likely to be single-largest party; Nitish-led NDA to win 160 seats, says C-Voter survey

The Bihar Assembly polls are all set to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

Meanwhile, Times Now-C-Voter has conducted a survey, covering all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar. Reportedly, they surveyed 12,843 people from October 1 to 10.

According to the survey, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to emerge as the single-largest party after the polls with 85 seats, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janta Dal (United) is likely to bag 70 seats. The two parties, along with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) are in an alliance. As per the survey, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to secure 160 seats in the 243-member assembly.

It has to be noted that the BJP has already made it clear that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister irrespective of the number of seats won. “There are no ifs and buts. There should be no confusion about it. The BJP has already announced that Nitish ji will remain the chief minister regardless of the number of seats won by different allies of NDA,” senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had said.

Meanwhile, as per the survey, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will emerge as the third-largest party with 56 seats, while Congress is likely to win only 15 seats.

Chirag Paswan's Lok JanShakti Party (LJP) is predicted to win five seats.