Bihar Election 2020: NDA to hold all party meet, select its leader today

The recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections saw the NDA emerge with an absolute majority, winning 125 seats. Within this, the BJP is the largest party with 74 seats, while the JD(U) holds a much smaller 43 seats. While there has been intense speculation that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might not retain his post, the BJP has rubbished all such statements.

Many have however taken the JD(U)'s diminished vote-share as an indication that the party might be relegated to the role of 'younger brother' in the new Cabinet. While the top NDA leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has announced that Nitish Kumar will be the new CM, there is also a buzz that the new Cabinet will have two Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP, similar to the arrangement in Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the swearing in, Nitish has also tendered his resgination and is now at the helm as the interim Chief Minister. He is likely to take oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for another term on November 16.