After Tejashwi Yadav, Twitter demands recounting of votes in Bihar

A day after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded recounting of postal ballots, Twitter today came up with hashtags demanding the recounting of votes in Bihar.
Alleging that NDA achieved poll victory through money, muscle, and deceit, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday demanded recounting of postal ballots in all those constituencies where they were counted at the end.
Now, to amplify the voice of RJD leader, several social media users also started demanding recounting of votes. As a part of the campaign, few hashtags were trending on Twitter. Check the reactions here:
In Bihar elections 2020, of the 243 seats, 125 have gone in favour of the ruling coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 110 to rival Grand Alliance. The Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single-largest party in the House with 75 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party won only one seat.
However, Mahagathbandhan leader Tejshwi Yadav has alleged that his alliance lost few seats to irregularities in the counting of postal ballots. He also noted that his alliance lost 20 seats by a wafer-thin margin and in many constituencies, as many as 900 postal ballots were invalidated.
