After Tejashwi Yadav, Twitter demands recounting of votes in Bihar

A day after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded recounting of postal ballots, Twitter today came up with hashtags demanding the recounting of votes in Bihar.

Alleging that NDA achieved poll victory through money, muscle, and deceit, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday demanded recounting of postal ballots in all those constituencies where they were counted at the end.

Now, to amplify the voice of RJD leader, several social media users also started demanding recounting of votes. As a part of the campaign, few hashtags were trending on Twitter. Check the reactions here: