Bihar Crime: Bouncers Thrash Arrah Toll Plaza Guard To Death On Suspicion Of Stealing ₹50, Shocking Video Emerges

Screenshot of the video showing toll plaza guard Balwant Singh beaten up. | Twitter

In a shocking incident from Bihar, a native of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh working at the Kulhadiya toll plaza on the Arrah-Patna highway of Bhojpur district was thrashed by bouncers on the suspicion of stealing Rs 50. After beating the man badly, the accused bouncers put the victim in a train. The victim who was from Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, identified as Balwant Singh, died due to the injuries while undergoing treatment in Gonda, his hometown. In a video shared on social media and Twitter, guard Balwant Singh is allegedly seen getting beaten and threatened by bouncers. "Take him back to the toll," one person can be heard saying in the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video showing the victim Balwant Singh beaten up by bouncers in the video is said to be of Koilwar area. Koilwar is an area between Arrah and Patna district. Police has taken note of the incident. The 35-year-old victim was reportedly working as a guard at the toll plaza for six to seven months.

Koilwar police station officer said that Gonda police contacted the police in Bihar. The post-mortem of the victim will be done in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, said Koilwar police station officer to the local press.

Police said that preliminary reports say that the guard was accused of stealing money by other workers of the toll plaza and this is when the bouncers beat him up. Police said that investigation is underway in the case and statement of the relatives of deceased as well as other evidence is being looked at to proceed further in the probe.