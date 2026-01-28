 Bihar Cop Seen Abusing Driver, Demanding Bribe Over One-Way Violation In Darbhanga |VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Cop Seen Abusing Driver, Demanding Bribe Over One-Way Violation In Darbhanga |VIDEO

Bihar Cop Seen Abusing Driver, Demanding Bribe Over One-Way Violation In Darbhanga |VIDEO

Bihar Police on Sunday took cognisance of a viral dashcam video showing a fatal road accident involving a minivan and a truck. Preliminary visuals suggest the van was overtaking before veering into the opposite lane, leading to a head-on collision. Authorities said the exact cause will be confirmed after technical examination and investigation.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

Darbhanga: A video showing Bihar police officers aggressively confronting a male driver and a female doctor in Darbhanga has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and renewed allegations of corruption and police high-handedness in the state.

The incident reportedly occurred after the occupants’ car entered a one-way street in Darbhanga. While the occupants admitted to the traffic violation and offered to pay an official fine, the police personnel allegedly demanded a bribe instead, hurling abuses at the driver and threatening to hit him.

Video Shows Aggressive Confrontation, Alleged Physical Handling

The video shows two uniformed Bihar police officers confronting the occupants of a stopped car. One officer, visibly armed with a service weapon, is seen leaning into the driver’s window, shouting repeatedly and making aggressive hand gestures.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Road Concretisation Woes Persist With Traffic Snarls, Dust Pollution And Daily Inconvenience As BMC Completes Only 59.5 Per Cent Work
Mumbai Road Concretisation Woes Persist With Traffic Snarls, Dust Pollution And Daily Inconvenience As BMC Completes Only 59.5 Per Cent Work
'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks Outrage
'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks Outrage
Union Budget 2026 May See Capex Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore As SBI Flags Infra Push And Fiscal Prudence
Union Budget 2026 May See Capex Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore As SBI Flags Infra Push And Fiscal Prudence
Devon Conway Survives Powerplay For First Time In IND Vs NZ T20I Series, Completes 7000 T20 Runs
Devon Conway Survives Powerplay For First Time In IND Vs NZ T20I Series, Completes 7000 T20 Runs

At one point, the armed officer appears to grab or push the driver through the open window, consistent with later claims of physical intimidation. While no clear assault is visible, the threatening tone, verbal abuse, and hostile conduct are evident throughout the video.

‘Issue a Challan, We Won’t Pay a Bribe,’ Says Doctor

According to a detailed account shared by the female passenger, who identified herself as a doctor, both she and the driver repeatedly requested the officers to issue a legal challan instead of demanding cash. She also objected to the abusive language used by the officers and questioned their conduct.

Read Also
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending...
article-image

The driver is heard apologising and admitting fault, attempting to de-escalate the situation by agreeing to pay the fine. Despite this, the officers allegedly continued to insist on a bribe while hurling personal insults and threats.

Debate on Victimhood, Calls for Police Reform

Several users also pointed out Darbhanga’s chronic lack of proper one-way signage, questioning the fairness of enforcement. The incident has reignited calls for police reforms, including mandatory body cameras, stricter accountability, and transparent traffic enforcement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks...
'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks...
Bihar Cop Seen Abusing Driver, Demanding Bribe Over One-Way Violation In Darbhanga |VIDEO
Bihar Cop Seen Abusing Driver, Demanding Bribe Over One-Way Violation In Darbhanga |VIDEO
UP Accident Video: Speeding Truck Crashes Into Another In Bijnor; Drivers Severely Injured
UP Accident Video: Speeding Truck Crashes Into Another In Bijnor; Drivers Severely Injured
Punjab, Haryana Leaders Condole Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Punjab, Haryana Leaders Condole Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
'Jungle Raj': Congress Attacks MP Govt, Demands Strict Action Against BJP Leader For Brutally...
'Jungle Raj': Congress Attacks MP Govt, Demands Strict Action Against BJP Leader For Brutally...