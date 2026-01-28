Bihar Cop Seen Abusing Driver, Demanding Bribe Over One-Way Violation In Darbhanga |VIDEO

Darbhanga: A video showing Bihar police officers aggressively confronting a male driver and a female doctor in Darbhanga has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and renewed allegations of corruption and police high-handedness in the state.

The incident reportedly occurred after the occupants’ car entered a one-way street in Darbhanga. While the occupants admitted to the traffic violation and offered to pay an official fine, the police personnel allegedly demanded a bribe instead, hurling abuses at the driver and threatening to hit him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Video Shows Aggressive Confrontation, Alleged Physical Handling

The video shows two uniformed Bihar police officers confronting the occupants of a stopped car. One officer, visibly armed with a service weapon, is seen leaning into the driver’s window, shouting repeatedly and making aggressive hand gestures.

At one point, the armed officer appears to grab or push the driver through the open window, consistent with later claims of physical intimidation. While no clear assault is visible, the threatening tone, verbal abuse, and hostile conduct are evident throughout the video.

‘Issue a Challan, We Won’t Pay a Bribe,’ Says Doctor

According to a detailed account shared by the female passenger, who identified herself as a doctor, both she and the driver repeatedly requested the officers to issue a legal challan instead of demanding cash. She also objected to the abusive language used by the officers and questioned their conduct.

The driver is heard apologising and admitting fault, attempting to de-escalate the situation by agreeing to pay the fine. Despite this, the officers allegedly continued to insist on a bribe while hurling personal insults and threats.

Debate on Victimhood, Calls for Police Reform

Several users also pointed out Darbhanga’s chronic lack of proper one-way signage, questioning the fairness of enforcement. The incident has reignited calls for police reforms, including mandatory body cameras, stricter accountability, and transparent traffic enforcement.