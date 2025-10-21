 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Plan To Provide 1 Crore Jobs Ahead Of Assembly Polls - VIDEO
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Plan To Provide 1 Crore Jobs Ahead Of Assembly Polls - VIDEO



ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File Photo

Muzaffarpur: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that in the next five years, the state government will provide jobs to one crore youth. He also targeted the opposition over law and order and poor infrastructure.

Addressing a rally, CM Nitish emphasised that his government has already given jobs to 50 lakh youth.

"...A total of 50 lakh youth have been given government jobs. We have decided that in the next 5 years we will provide jobs to 1 crore youth...," he said.

Further, the Bihar CM said that his government has been consistently working for the state's development over the past 20 years, recalling the poor state of law and order, education, and infrastructure before his tenure.

He asserted that under his leadership, Bihar has transformed with improved roads, electricity, and peace, replacing the earlier atmosphere of fear with one of love, brotherhood, and harmony.

"Our government has been engaged in development work for 20 years continuously, but remember the condition of the government before us. People did not go out of their homes after evening... There was so much conflict in the society... The condition of education was also the same... There were very few roads and electricity was available in very few houses... But when we got the opportunity, we worked for everyone... Now there is no atmosphere of any kind of fear or intimidation. There is an atmosphere of love, brotherhood and peace in the state...," Nitish Kumar said.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

Polling in the Bihar 2025 elections is scheduled to take place on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

