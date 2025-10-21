 Bihar Elections 2025: 1,314 Candidates To Contest In First Phase Across 18 Districts As EC Rejects 315 Nominations
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Elections 2025: 1,314 Candidates To Contest In First Phase Across 18 Districts As EC Rejects 315 Nominations

Bihar Elections 2025: 1,314 Candidates To Contest In First Phase Across 18 Districts As EC Rejects 315 Nominations

According to the EC, 1,690 nominations were filed between October 10 and 17. Following scrutiny on October 18, 315 were rejected for various reasons, while 61 candidates later withdrew their names.

AditiUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Elections 2025: 1,314 Candidates To Contest In First Phase Across 18 Districts As EC Rejects 315 Nominations | ANI

Patna: A total of 1,314 candidates will contest in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 6, the Election Commission (EC) confirmed late on Monday evening following the completion of nomination withdrawals. The first phase will cover 121 constituencies across 18 districts of the state.

Over 300 nominations rejected, 61 withdrawn

According to the EC, 1,690 nominations were filed between October 10 and 17. Following scrutiny on October 18,315 were rejected for various reasons, while 61 candidates later withdrew their names. “The process of withdrawal of candidature ended on Monday, leaving 1,314 candidates in fray,” the EC stated in an official release.

Among the constituencies, Paliganj in Patna district recorded the highest number of rejections, with 15 of 29 nominations declared invalid. Hajipur in Vaishali followed with nine rejections out of 21 nominations, while Jagdishpur (Bhojpur), Biharsharif (Nalanda), and Barauli (Gopalganj) each saw eight rejections.

FPJ Shorts
'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video
'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video
Massive Bear Tries To Break Into Trash Can In Alaska, Ends Up Giving It ‘CPR’ In Hilarious Viral Video
Massive Bear Tries To Break Into Trash Can In Alaska, Ends Up Giving It ‘CPR’ In Hilarious Viral Video
6-Year-Old Indian Boy Sets Guinness World Record For Recognising Most Classical Composers In 60 Seconds – Video
6-Year-Old Indian Boy Sets Guinness World Record For Recognising Most Classical Composers In 60 Seconds – Video
West Bengal Crime: Junior Female Doctor Assaulted, Threatened With Rape At Howrah Medical College; 2 Arrested
West Bengal Crime: Junior Female Doctor Assaulted, Threatened With Rape At Howrah Medical College; 2 Arrested

Prominent candidates whose papers were rejected included Seema Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) from Marhaura in Saran district, CPI’s Lakshman Paswan from Rosera in Samastipur, and Aam Aadmi Party’s Prem Pratap Singh.

Some nomination errors were notably unusual. Janshakti Janata Dal candidate Dharmendra Krantikari, currently lodged in jail, failed to specify the reason for his imprisonment in his affidavit. Independent candidate Mukesh Pandit’s nomination from Barauli was rejected after his proposers’ names did not match the final electoral roll.

Seizures cross Rs 64 crore as polls near

Gopalganj saw the highest number of withdrawals at four, followed by three each in Danapur, Alinagar, and Sarairanjan. The first phase will be followed by voting in the second phase on November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

The deadline for filing nominations for the second phase also ended on Monday, covering 122 constituencies. Scrutiny will be held on Tuesday, and withdrawals will be accepted until October 23.

Meanwhile, enforcement agencies reported cumulative seizures worth over Rs 64 crore, including Rs 4.2 crore in cash, liquor valued at Rs 23.4 crore, narcotics worth Rs 17 crore, and precious metals pegged at Rs 5.5 crore. Freebies and other items worth over Rs 14 crore were also confiscated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Crime: Junior Female Doctor Assaulted, Threatened With Rape At Howrah Medical College; 2...

West Bengal Crime: Junior Female Doctor Assaulted, Threatened With Rape At Howrah Medical College; 2...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Bihar Congress Posts Picture Of Passenger Sleeping In Train Toilet; Indian Railways Calls It...

Bihar Congress Posts Picture Of Passenger Sleeping In Train Toilet; Indian Railways Calls It...

VIDEO: Huge Whale Weighing 40 Tonnes And 25 Feet Long Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli...

VIDEO: Huge Whale Weighing 40 Tonnes And 25 Feet Long Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli...

Bihar Elections 2025: 1,314 Candidates To Contest In First Phase Across 18 Districts As EC Rejects...

Bihar Elections 2025: 1,314 Candidates To Contest In First Phase Across 18 Districts As EC Rejects...