Bihar: 'Administrative anarchy' slams RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to government over 'custodial death' in West Champaran

Day after a clash amongst locals erupted after a man died in police custody due to a 'bee sting' in West Champaran, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav termed it as 'administrative anarchy in Bihar' and urged the state government to look into the matter.

On Saturday, a mob set the Balthar Police Station on fire in Bettiah of West Champaran after a man died in police custody. The Police confirmed the incident.

Speaking to ANI today on the incident, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Custodial death in Bettiah is unfortunate. In earlier incidents too, the police have killed people in custody. There's administrative anarchy in Bihar." Moreover, on Saturday, Superintendent of Police in Bettiah area Upendra Nath Verma spoke on the incident and said, "As many as three police vehicles were torched by a mob; one police personnel lost his life in the incident. The incident took place after a man who was taken into police custody died due to a bee sting at the police station." Speaking further on the issue, the RJD leader said, "Assembly speaker has himself claimed that police doesn't listen to him.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can't handle the state." This statement by Tejashwi Yadav comes as the Bihar government on Friday shifted a deputy SP-rank police officer who was at the centre of the controversy that culminated in the unseemly showdown between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha earlier this week. Reportedly, the speaker was miffed over non-cooperation from police officers, including the deputy

