Watch Video: ASI killed, 10 policemen injured after angry mob sets ablaze police station over custodial death in Bihar's Bettiah

An assistant police sub-inspector ASI Ram Jatan Singh was killed and at least ten policemen were injured after a mob agitated over a custodial death set on fire the police station building in Bettiah city of West Champaran district on Saturday afternoon.

According to Upendra Nath Sharma, District SP, several vehicles parked in the police station were destroyed. The official vehicle of the circle inspector of Mainatand town was also set on fire.

Police resorted to 15 rounds of firing and lathi charge to quell the mob which had overtaken control of the police station and its barracks.

Earlier in the day, during Holi celebrations, on the complaint of local block development officer Meena Sharma and circle officer Manish Kumar, the police seized the vehicle of one Anirudh Kumar who was playing orchestra. He was later taken to the police station.

After a couple of hours, Anirudh's body was put outside the police station premises as he laid dead. Villagers rushed to the police station and alleged that Anirudh Kumar was brutally beaten in the police lockup and blamed his death on the policemen.

Enraged over the death in the lock-up, villagers also attacked Purushottampur and Gopalpur police stations before setting Balthar police station on fire.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10:46 PM IST