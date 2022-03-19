Pune: Fire breaks out in manufacturing unit of car care products company in Kasurdi village

A fire broke out on Saturday in a manufacturing unit of a car care products company in Kasurdi village of Pune district.

6 fire tenders present on the spot, fire under control, Pune Fire Department said.

Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a manufacturing unit of a car care products company in Kasurdi village, Pune district; 6 fire tenders present on the spot, fire under control: Pune Fire Department pic.twitter.com/4eW3cJRxyM — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:46 PM IST