Pune: Fire breaks out in manufacturing unit of car care products company in Kasurdi village

A fire broke out on Saturday in a manufacturing unit of a car care products company in Kasurdi village of Pune district.
6 fire tenders present on the spot, fire under control, Pune Fire Department said.
Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a manufacturing unit of a car care products company in Kasurdi village, Pune district; 6 fire tenders present on the spot, fire under control: Pune Fire Department pic.twitter.com/4eW3cJRxyM— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022
