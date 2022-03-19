e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

Pune: Fire breaks out in manufacturing unit of car care products company in Kasurdi village

FPJ Web Desk
A fire broke out on Saturday in a manufacturing unit of a car care products company in Kasurdi village of Pune district.

6 fire tenders present on the spot, fire under control, Pune Fire Department said.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:46 PM IST