 Bihar: Boat Carrying 34 School-Going Children Capsizes In Muzaffarpur, 12 Kids Missing
Police has reached the spot and NDRF has been called to the spot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab from a video from the spot | X (Formerly Twitter)

Patna: In a tragic incident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, a boat carrying 34 school-going children capsized on Thursday (September 14) morning. Close to 12 children are reported to be missing after the incident and are feared to have drowned. Police has reached the spot and NDRF has been acalled to the spot.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

