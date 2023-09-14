Bihar: Boat Carrying 34 School-Going Children Capsizes In Muzaffarpur, 12 Kids Missing

Screengrab from a video from the spot | X (Formerly Twitter)

Patna: In a tragic incident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, a boat carrying 34 school-going children capsized on Thursday (September 14) morning. Close to 12 children are reported to be missing after the incident and are feared to have drowned. Police has reached the spot and NDRF has been acalled to the spot.

BIG ACCIDENT IN MUZAFFARPUR BIHAR



The boat carrying children going to school capsized in Muzaffarpur.. About 34 children were on board the boat. Many children were reported missing. Police reached the spot and NDRF is being called.#Bihar #India #Muzaffarpur #Boatcapsized… pic.twitter.com/U4E2rsrPJ8 — mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) September 14, 2023

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

