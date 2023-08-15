 10 Tourists Rescued From Sinking Boat In Narmada River In MP Temple Town Of Omkareshwar
10 Tourists Rescued From Sinking Boat In Narmada River In MP Temple Town Of Omkareshwar

Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyendra Kumar Shukla said the boat carrying tourists, which included residents of Indore and Rajasthan

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A group of 10 tourists was rescued on Tuesday after their boat collided with a gate due to heavy water flow in the Narmada river and started sinking in Omkareshwar town of Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyendra Kumar Shukla said the boat carrying tourists, which included residents of Indore and Rajasthan, collided with a gate constructed in the river near Nagar Ghat in the temple town, which houses one of the 12 sacred jyotirlings dedicated to Lord Shiva.

He said after hitting the gate, the boat got filled with water and started sinking.

A team of Home Guards and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) personnel present at the ghat immediately rescued all the 10 boat occupants, said the SP.

The tourists were wearing life jackets and all are safe, Shukla added.

article-image
