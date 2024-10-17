Bihar: 20 People Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Siwan; SIT Formed

Representative Image

Siwan (Bihar): 20 people have lost their lives in Siwan on Thursday after consuming spurious liquor, as per Siwan SP Amitesh Kumar.

Chapra Superintendent Kumar Ashish said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed. Three people have been arrested and an FIR has been filed against eight people.

#WATCH | Bihar | Siwan Hooch Tragedy | RJD MLA Bhai Birendra says, "... The administration is involved in whatever is happening. The ministers are largely associated with liquor mafias in the state. Liquor ban in the state exists only on paper, it is widely being sold… pic.twitter.com/jPJYfcKeyu — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

Officials Suspended

Additionally, the local Chowkidar and Panchayat Beat Police officers have also been suspended. An explanation has been sought from the SHO of the Masrak Police station and the Masrak Zone ALTF in charge of the departmental action.

Legal action is being taken against the Bhagwanpur SHO and Prohibition ASI of the Bhagwanpur Police Station, as per the District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta.

About Another Incident

In another incident, four people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district. We have formed SIT and lodged an FIR against 8 people, Three people have already been arrested: Chhapra SP, Kumar Ashish

#WATCH | Bihar | Siwan Hooch Tragedy | Siwan Councillor Sushil Kumar Dablu says, "The administration always reports false figures... They are trying to cover up. Had the administration been alert, such an incident would have never happened. Ever since liquor has been banned in… pic.twitter.com/yvUvwQr7IX — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

#WATCH | Bihar | Siwan Hooch Tragedy | BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain says, "A complete and strict liquor ban is imposed in Bihar. Some liquor mafia are involved in such incidents. Whoever is involved in this, will not be spared. CM Nitish Kumar is very strict about it. It is… pic.twitter.com/uXfQMRtain — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

Speaking to ANI a relative of one of the deceased said that his relative's health detriorated after he had consumed alcohol on October 15.

"He had consumed alcohol on October 15 and his health started deteriorating yesterday evening. He could not see anything, we brought him here to the hospital after that," said a relative.

Further investigation into both the cases is underway.

RJD Attacks Nitish Kumar-Led Govt

Meanwhile, the opposition RJD has launched an attack on the Nitish Kumar government questioning how the spurious liquor was made available while there was prohibition in the state.

"People have lost their lives by drinking spurious liquor. It is very sad and a matter of concern that despite the liquor ban law being in force in Bihar, spurious liquor is available. Every time during Holi and Diwali, it is seen how people die due to spurious liquor. NDA government is directly responsible for this. The liquor mafias have the protection of the government and as long as they have the protection of the government, the prohibition law will be violated in the same way. This NDA government is not concerned about this. How is spurious liquor available in this way when the liquor ban law is in force?" RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

#WATCH | Patna: On the death of 20 people after consuming spurious liquor in Siwan district, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says, "People have lost their lives by drinking spurious liquor. It is very sad and a matter of concern that despite the liquor ban law being in force in… pic.twitter.com/SkAZLRsA98 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)