NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Snakebite Victim’s Death Due To Treatment Delay Caused By Police Apathy In Kaimur, Bihar

NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a man bitten by a snake has lost his life as he was detained and not allowed to rush to the hospital for treatment by some policemen despite his repeated request in Kaimur district of Bihar. Reportedly, they demanded Rs. 2000/- in bribe forcing him to call his brother in distress who could arrange only Rs 700/- to manage his release but by that time he had already lost considerable time in getting critical treatment.

The Commission has observed the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim due to the abuse of power by police personnel who were supposed to take the man to the hospital immediately to save his life. It has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Government of Bihar calling for a detailed report within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the police investigation as well as action taken against the errant police personnel.

The Commission has also asked the District Magistrate, Kaimur to inform whether any compensation has been paid to the next of kin of the deceased person.

According to the media report, carried on 27th September, 2024, the victim was bitten by a snake while he was irrigating the crops in the night on 26th September, 2024. After this, he started running from the fields in a restless state, towards his village. Meanwhile, a patrolling police team stopped and started interrogating him. The man told them that he has been bitten by a snake and he is running to home. The police personnel did not believe him and asked him to pay a sum of Rs. 2000/- otherwise he will not be allowed to move.

Read Also NHRC Issues Notice To MP Govt After Two Tribal Students Were Electrocuted To Death At Dhar Hostel

As per news report, the police personnel accompanied him to his house but there was no money available at home. The man then called his elder brother but he also had no money with him. Somehow, Rs. 700/- were arranged and given to the police personnel, but by that time, reportedly, considerable time was lost to get the snake bite victim treatment to save his life.