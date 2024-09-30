 NHRC Issues Notice To MP Govt After Two Tribal Students Were Electrocuted To Death At Dhar Hostel
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government concerning the tragic electrocution of two tribal students while they were cleaning a water tank in Dhar.

The NHRC expressed concern over reports suggesting that the boys were instructed to clean a water tank by the superintendent of a government-run hostel, which was deemed an "insensitive manner" of handling the situation.

According to a news report, the unfortunate incident took place on September 25 when the students came into contact with a live wire connected to a water pump while working on the tank. Villagers discovered the boys lying inside the tank and promptly alerted the hostel management.

In light of these events, the NHRC has called for a detailed report from the Madhya Pradesh government, specifically from the chief secretary and the director general of police.

They are expected to provide this report within two weeks, outlining the status of the police investigation and any compensation that has been given to the families of the deceased students.

The commission’s actions reflect serious concerns about the potential violation of the human rights of these young victims.

