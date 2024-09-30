Four Including Two Minors Stab Petrol Pump Owner, Employee In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another crime involving minors, four including two minor boys attacked a petrol pump owner and his employee on Khandwa Road late on Saturday with a knife following an argument over the sound of cracker bursting coming from the silencer of their bike. The incident raised questions about weekend police checking in the city. Police claimed that the accused and their minor friends were caught within eight hours of the incident.

The increasing incidences of involvement of minor boys in such serious crimes in the city is a concern for society. The stabbing incident took place at SS Auto Energy Filling Station near Limbodi area on Khandwa Road around 12.30 am. Some youths on a bike came to the petrol pump to refuel their bike but were told to leave as their bike silencer was making cracker bursting sound.

Read Also Indore: Lal Bangla Residents Protest Unannounced Power Cuts

They argued but left after some time only to return with knives and stabbed Deepesh Verma the owner of the petrol pump and his employee Varun Mukesh and fled the scene after threatening them with dire consequences.

They were rushed to the hospital and then the police were informed. Tejaji Nagar police station in charge Devendra Markam informed Free Press that a case under various sections including 109, 296 and others of BNS was registered and a team was constituted to search the unidentified accused.

The CCTVs of the pump and other places were examined and police found the location of the accused near SAGE University. The police went there and caught all four youths from there. Markam said that some of the accused got injured after falling from a height while they were being caught. The accused Krishna Pushpad and Akash Kevat, residents of Tejaji Nagar area and two minor boys were caught by the police. A knife was recovered from them. Police claimed that they confessed to their crime. One of the minor boys and a major accused stabbed the pump owner and his employees.

Some cases of minors involved in serious crimes

March 28, 2024 – Two youths named Raj and Shubham were stabbed by a group of minor boys near Bhamori Bridge under Vijay Nagar police station jurisdiction over a petty issue. The police had caught some minors in connection with the case.

October 14, 2023 – A Class X student was stabbed and injured by a group of minors following an argument between them over some issue in the Annapurna area.

December 31, 2022 – A Group of six minor boys stabbed a college student to death over a petty issue in the Bhanwarkuan area. The victim was passing from the area and he had requested the youths to clear the road to let his vehicle pass. The accused started an argument and stabbed him.