Indore: Lal Bangla Residents Protest Unannounced Power Cuts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Frustration among residents of areas on New Dewas Road boiled over into a public demonstration, where members of the Lal Bangla Residents' Association on Sunday voiced their anger against the continuous, unannounced power cuts that have plagued their lives for the past four months. The protest, organised on the afternoon of Sunday, saw residents demanding accountability from the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company. The protestors, led by Vikas Jain Satbhaiya and Mahendra Joshi, claimed that power cuts lasting hours, often without notice, have become a daily occurrence. Affected areas include Malwa Mill, Panditji Ki Chaal, Gaushala, Dubey Ka Baghicha, Vallabhnagar, and New Dewas Road. "Sometimes it’s in the morning, sometimes at night. It’s impossible to live like this," said Satbhaiya.

No response to complaints

Despite numerous complaints to senior officials, the residents claimed there has been no resolution. "We pay our electricity bills every month, yet all we receive is darkness in return," said one of the protestors. Frustration led the residents to a creative form of protest— banging thali spoons, carrying lanterns, and displaying placards. Children joined the protest saying the outages are disrupting studies and everyday life. The residents have also reached out to the regional MLA Mahendra Hardia and have written letters to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, hoping that higher authorities will intervene to bring an end to their power woes.

Call for urgent action

The protestors have given the West Discom a three-day ultimatum to address the issue of faulty cables and power distribution. If no action is taken, they warn they will escalate their protest by marching to the Patnaipura zone, where women plan to present bangles in a symbolic act of defiance. During the demonstration, local representative and Mayor-in-Council member Nandkishore Pahariya joined the protest, making calls to officials on the spot. He emphasized that no excuses will be accepted and that the power issues must be resolved immediately.