Tragic! 9 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death In Bihar's Hajipur As DJ Comes In Contact With 11,000 Volt Current Wire

In a tragic accident, 9 Kanwariyas died after the DJ trolley in which they were traveling came into contact with a high-voltage wire on Sunday night. The incident took place in Sultanpur village, located in the industrial police station area of Bihar's Hajipur.

More than six people were burned in the accident, with one reported to be in critical condition. The accident happened when the Kanwariyas were riding a DJ trolley on their way to perform Jalabhishek at the Baba Hariharnath Temple in Sonepur.

According to reports, the accident happened late at night when a trolley came into contact with a high-tension line in Sultanpur village.

All the Kanwariyas on the trolley were returning from filling Ganga water at Pahleja and were on their way to perform Jalabhishek at the Baba Hariharnath Temple in Sonepur. The deceased included Ravi Kumar, Raja Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Amresh Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Kalu Kumar, and Ashish Kumar.

A minor was also among the victims. Eight people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment. One injured person is in critical condition and is being treated at Hajipur Sadar Hospital.

Meanwhile, four other injured people are being treated at a local private nursing home.

Sadar SDPO Omprakash stated that all were taking a DJ when it came into contact with an 11,000-volt wire, resulting in eight deaths and two hospitalisations.

The accident occurred due to contact with the 11,000-volt wire. An eyewitness and resident of the village, Madhurendra Kumar, mentioned that the trolley was heading to Hariharnath.

A short circuit occurred in the 11,000-volt line, causing the accident. At that time, there were many people on the trolley. Eight people died on the spot. All the deceased are said to be from the same village.