Watch: Another Student Hospitalised Due To Electrocution At Delhi's Coaching Centre | ANI

Another tragic incident struck Delhi as a student was allegedly electrocuted while using biometric system to record her attendance. According to reports, the incident took place a day before three UPSC candidates died of flooding in Delhi's old Rajinder Nagar area due to flooding at Rau's IAS coaching centre.

Awasthi was allegedly electrocuted while marking her attendance in the biometric system which was located in a waterlogged area. She was to take an exam that day.

Awasthi is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She was brought to RML Hospital in Delhi following the incident, according to the medical staff at Bareilly Hospital, and then transferred to the UP hospital.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A girl, Vani Awasthi is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bareilly after she suffered electrocution at a coaching centre in Delhi where she is a student. She suffered the electric shock when she was allegedly using a biometric machine to… pic.twitter.com/5lVzCnDbHn — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2024

An eyewitness to the incident named Shweta told ANI that the biometric machine's gates became earthed due to rain that fell one to two weeks prior. Awasthi touched the gate to open it and received an electric jolt, she added.

Shweta told ANI, "It rained here 1-2 weeks back. Naturally, it caused earthing in iron gates. Biometric machine was installed on an iron gate. She touched the gate to open it and suffered electrocution.."

#WATCH | Karol Bagh, Delhi: Shweta, an eyewitness to the incident, says, "...It rained here 1-2 weeks back. Naturally, it caused earthing in iron gates. Biometric machine was installed on an iron gate. She touched the gate to open it and suffered electrocution...She was rushed to… pic.twitter.com/Dp25Dyyl7p — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2024

According to Shweta, the owner removed the biometric equipment following the event. A few days later, the coaching center's library—which was operating out of the basement—was likewise closed by the institute.

Dr Sudeep Saran told ANI, "Vani was studying at a coaching centre in Delhi which suffered an incident due to flooding. One day before that, when she reached there for her coaching classes and entered through the gate, there was waterlogging where a biometric machine was installed. She pressed her thumb for attendance and as soon as she touched the gate, she was electrocuted as there was a current in the gate."

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP | Dr Sudeep Saran says, "Vani was studying at a coaching centre in Delhi which suffered an incident due to flooding. One day before that, when she reached there for her coaching classes and entered through the gate, there was waterlogging where a biometric… pic.twitter.com/1PIy1TnKMi — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2024

After Awasthi fell unconscious, she was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital and regained consciousness after a long time. According to Dr Saran, she is currently admitted in the ICU.

"Initially, her condition was very critical...She had developed a phobia...As a result, her left leg and hand had stopped functioning. With the help of some counselling and medicines, there have been improvements in her condition. She can now speak properly but she gets alarmed even now...It will take some time for her to be normal...We will have to see if this incident has impacted her intelligence level in any way," Dr Saran further added.