'Big bully needs to calm down': Jupiter 'flinging' asteroids at Earth starts a meme fest

After come researchers said that the biggest planet in our solar system, the Jupiter might be hurling dangerous asteroids into the inner solar system which might affect Earth.
The recent theory alleges that Jupiter has been throwing dangerous debris inside our solar system which reverses the popular theory that the planet has been acting as a shield due to its huge size.
Space expert, Kevin Grazier who has been a critic of the Shield theory for a long time has also published several research papers on why Jupiter is a bully rather than a saviour. Grazier’s works have delved into the scientific reasons behind why Jupiter must be throwing asteroids inside the solar system. His work explores how a celestial object can become a threat for the solar system it belongs to.
To further prove his theory, Grazier collaborated with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the University of Southern Queensland. Grazier attempted at explaining how planets or celestial bodies can turn passing objects in the space into comets that can be a threat to Earth.
Earlier, Grazier had said, “Our simulations show that Jupiter is just as likely to send comets at Earth as deflect them away and we’ve seen that in the real solar system.”
