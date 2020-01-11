'Big bully needs to calm down': Jupiter 'flinging' asteroids at Earth starts a meme fest

After come researchers said that the biggest planet in our solar system, the Jupiter might be hurling dangerous asteroids into the inner solar system which might affect Earth, Twitterati have gone wild with their memes. Twitterati have been asking the biggest planet back down with hilarious memes.

The recent theory alleges that Jupiter has been throwing dangerous debris inside our solar system which reverses the popular theory that the planet has been acting as a shield due to its huge size.

Space expert, Kevin Grazier who has been a critic of the Shield theory for a long time has also published several research papers on why Jupiter is a bully rather than a saviour. Grazier’s works have delved into the scientific reasons behind why Jupiter must be throwing asteroids inside the solar system. His work explores how a celestial object can become a threat for the solar system it belongs to.