Bhim Singh's son wants Jammu be declared as state of Dograstan | Twitter

New Delhi: Ankit Love (39), chief patron of J&K National Panther Party built by his father late Bhim Singh, wants the present day Jammu division recognised as the 29th state of India as the Dograstan.



In a statement, he says India must recognise the identity of the state of Dograstan, in order to truly celebrate Indian heritage and history. The Dogras have played a long and fascinating history that all citizens of the Republic of India should be aware and proud off, he writes.

According to him, his ancestral kinsman Raja Dhian Singh Dogra, was the longest serving prime minister of the Sikh empire. While his great-great grandfather General Zorawar Singh, known as the “Napoleon of India”, was India’s most illustrious military commander, who conquered several countries uphill in the Himalayan mountains including the Buddhist kingdoms of Ladakh and Tibet in the 19th century.



He says “even Alexander the Great, was not greater than the Dogras, that according to local historians was stopped by the arrow of a Dogra archer, on the banks of the river Chandrabhaga in 323 BC.”



Love asserted “It is time to split up Jammu and Kashmir, so we the people of India may truly appreciate the land of temples, Dograstan. Especially to give our most revered shrine Vaishno Devi, in the Panthers party strong hold of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, that attracts over 10 million Hindu pilgrims each year. This would be the appropriate experience and rebranding of Dograstan for all to enjoy. After all the Dogra kings are believed to be descended from the Suryavanshi dynasty of the Sun god Surya, that Lord Rama also is descended from, and have ruled continuously for thousands of years in Jammu."