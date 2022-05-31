J&K National Panthers Party founder, Bhim Singh, was once elected as a student leader at this UK university

National Panthers Party Chief Professor Bhim Singh | Twitter

Prof Bhim Singh, founder of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, passed away at his residence in Jammu on Tuesday.

80-year-old Bhim Singh, who was known to be one of the most prominent politicians in Jammu, had participated in many student-led protests and was also elected as Secretary of the University of London union in 1971, while pursuing his Master of Law at the University.

Bhim Singh, during his college days, participated in hunger strikes as early as 1959 and went on to serve as the President of the J&K Students Congress Organisation.

Bhim Singh also worked as a professor of international law at Cambridge University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Singh’s demise. Taking to Twitter, he said, “He was very well-read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters.”

“Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life to the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir,” tweeted PM Modi.

Read Also Jammu and Kashmir: Female Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam