Jammu and Kashmir: Female Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

A Hindu female teacher was shot dead by militants on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Police said that 'a Scheduled Caste Hindu teacher, identified as Rajni wife of Raj Kumar of Samba district in Jammu division, was fired upon by militants in Gopalpora high school of Kulgam district'.

A senior doctor at Kulgam district hospital said that the woman was brought dead to the facility.

Entire area attack has been cordoned off to nab the assassins.

“In this terror incident, she has received critical gunshot injuries. [She is] Being shifted to [a] hospital. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” he said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. More details awaited