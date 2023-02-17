J&K: Bhim Singh's son takes over his Panthers Party to explore Lithium

Twitter

NEW DELHI: Ankit Love has taken over as the chief patron of the J&K National Panthers Party that was earlier headed by his late father Bhim Singh.

His mother Jay Mala, a Supreme Court lawyer, said he is the best person with global perspective and education to explore the Lithium minerals worth US $500 billion discovered just a week ago in the Udhampur parliamentary constituency.

The constituency was led by Bhim Singh for four decades, making him the longest serving political party leader in the history of the Republic of India and Ankit will work on the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium, the world's second largest accessible reserve, found in the Bhimgarh fort in Reasi, Jammu.

In a statement, Ankit said: "There is more Lithium in Jammu, than oil in Dubai! Almost half a trillion US dollars worth of it. So we must make sure our people will now be the richest in the world. We must have the best infrastructure, libraries, hospitals, art galleries, theatres, sports teams, shopping malls, five star hotel resorts, airports and the creation of a brand new world class Prof. Bhim Singh University which was always my father’s dream, to build the world’s greatest university here.”

