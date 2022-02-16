Bhatindi IED recovery case: NIA in coordination with J&K Police and CRPF conduct searches at 9 locations in Kashmir Valley

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF today conducted searches at nine locations in Kashmir Valley, in Bhatindi IED recovery case.

The searches were carried out at two places in Srinagar, two in Kupwara, and one each in Anantnag, Pulwama, Bandipora, Kulgam and Baramulla of Jammu & Kashmir, said NIA.

NIA in December last year had filed a charge sheet against three persons before a special court in Jammu, in connection with a case relating to the recovery of an IED from Bhatindi in June.

The case pertains to the recovery of IED by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Nadeem Ul Haq in June near Madarsa Markaz Ul Haroof at Bhatindi.

NIA had previously conducted searches on the premises of traders along the Line of Control (LoC) at nine places in Kashmir Valley as part of investigations into the large-scale transfer of money by Pakistan through cross-LoC trade to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the terror funding case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken action at many places in Central and North Kashmir. The team has recovered documents from many areas. It also includes material related to terrorist funding.

On October 31, 2021, the NIA unveiled a conspiracy to commit violent terrorist acts by terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr, TRF, PAF F etc. During the raid, digital evidence and other objectionable material were found by the agency.

On April 18, 2019, India indefinitely suspended cross-LoC trade at two points along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, following reports that it was being "misused" by elements from across the border to smuggle weapons, narcotics and fake currency.

