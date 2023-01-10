Bharat Jodo Yatra in West Bengal: Congress call to all anti-BJP parties, apathetic TMC left out

e-Paper Get App
It is pertinent to mention that on Monday TMC Asansol MP and ace Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha and MLA Ciranjit Chakraborty had praised both Rahul Gandhi and the Congress’ initiative of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Kolkata: During the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress in West Bengal, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said they will send letters to all ‘anti-BJP’ political parties except Trinamool Congress to join their yatra at Kurseong on January 23.

"We have earlier urged all the anti-BJP parties to join our yatra; but now, having seen people’s support, we have decided to write letters to all the opposition parties to attend our Yatra at Kurseong on January 23,” Chowdhury told the media.

TMC to be left out

Asked why Congress won’t write to the TMC, the state Congress president replied that the party had already cleared its stand on Congress’ yatra.

“Rahul Gandhi had earlier asked the TMC MPs to attend the yatra at the national capital, but no one from TMC had attended. This clearly indicates that TMC is not interested in our Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he clarified.

It is pertinent to mention that on Monday TMC Asansol MP and ace Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha and MLA Ciranjit Chakraborty had praised both Rahul Gandhi and the Congress’ initiative of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that Congress should first ‘unite’ their own party.

“Places where Congress have the capability to win, their elected representatives are being sold to the BJP,” claimed Sen.

