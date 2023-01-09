Rahul Gandhi finally reveals why he wears only t-shirt in shivering cold during Bharat Jodo Yatra; watch video | Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing just a t-shirt in freezing cold during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a widely-discussed topic lately on social media. While many congress leaders praised him for his endurance, several BJP leaders also claimed that he wears thermal inside.

Now, Rahul Gandhi himself has given the reason behind him wearing just a t-shirt in freezing cold and not a sweater. Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi said that when the yatra reached Madya Pradesh, it was mildly cold, adding that three poor children came to him in torn shirts and they were shivering when he held them.

That day the Congress leader decided until he shivers, he will only be wearing a t-shirt. "When I start shivering and feel cold I would think to wear a sweater," he added.

#WATCH | When yatra reached MP,it was mildly cold. Three poor children came to me in torn shirts, they were shivering when I held them.That day, I decided until I shiver I will only be wearing t-shirt. When I start shivering & feel cold I would think to wear sweater: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/aCudG8swTQ — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

In veiled attack on RSS, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls them '21st century Kauravas'

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed on Monday morning from Khanpur Kolian in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana.

Meanwhile, he launched a veiled attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and dubbed them as "21st century Kauravas".

Addressing a street-corner meeting after the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him reached Ambala district Monday evening, Gandhi said Haryana is the land of the Mahabharata and went on to take a dig at the RSS and the ruling dispensation.

"Who were the Kauravas? I will first tell you about the 21st-century Kauravas, they wear khaki half-pants, they carry lathi in hand and hold shakhas.... India's 2-3 billionaires are standing with the Kauravas," he alleged, referring to the RSS.

"Did the Pandavas do demonetisation, implement the wrong GST? Would they have ever done so? Never. Why? Because they were tapasvis and they knew that demonetisation, wrong GST, farm laws are a way to steal from tapasvis of this land.... (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi did sign on these decisions, but the power of India's 2-3 billionaires were behind it, whether you agree or not." he said.

(With inputs from agencies)