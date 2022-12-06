Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to BJP workers chanting PM Modi's name in Rajasthan during Bharat Jodo Yatra |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jado Yatra entered its second day and reached the Kota district on Tuesday. During the Yatra giving a message of political harmony, Rahul Gandhi was seen waving hands and giving flying kisses to the BJP workers standing on the roof of BJP MP Dushyant Singh’s office in Jhalawar.



Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra started on the second day from the sports complex of Jhalawar and took lunch at Deori Ghata. When the Yatra was passing outside the office of Jhalawar BJP MP Dushyant Singh, Rahul saw many BJP workers standing on the roof of the office. The workers were chanting "Modi, Modi". He first waved his hands to them with a smile and then gave flying kisses to them. He asked Sachin Pilot also to do the same.

In the afternoon session Yatra entered the Ramganj Mandi assembly constituency of the Kota district. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his political opponent Sachin Pilot both are accompanying Rahul in the Yatra.



The Yatra is getting a good response in Rajasthan. A large number of people can be seen on the route of the Yatra to get a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders. Rahul greets them by waving his hands and Calling children to walk with him and have a chat with them.



In the meantime addressing a corner meeting on Monday evening in Jhalawar Rahul Gandhi said that BJP and the RSS are ignoring the invocations of 'Hey Ram' and 'Jai Siyaram', which acknowledge both Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.



"The people of the BJP and RSS, learn to live your lives by the ideals of Lord Ram. And listen carefully, you will have to say 'Hey Ram' and 'Jai Siyaram'," said Rahul.



He said "Can Ram exist without Sita... the question does not arise. Without Sita, there cannot be Ram and without Ram, there cannot be Sita. Then why have the BJP and the RSS removed maa Sita from their slogans? Why don't they ever say Jai Siyaram?" "It's okay if you want to say Jai Shri Ram. Do so. But the RSS people will have to say Jai Siyaram and they cannot insult mother Sita," added Rahul.



He said Lord Ram respected everyone and had no hatred towards anyone. The people of RSS have forgotten this, he said.



"I want to tell the people of RSS, you should understand Lord Ram, understand his ideals, his way of life. He only talked about love, brotherhood, and respect. Didn't talk about hatred, about violence,” said the Congress leader.



Rahul urged the crowd to ask the people of RSS and BJP to chant 'Jai Siyaram' and 'Hey Ram' whenever they meet them.



He also targeted the Centre government over demonetization and Goods and Services Tax (GST).