WATCH: Just sibling things at BJY! Rahul Gandhi showers love on sister Priyanka, plants kisses on her cheek

Rahul Gandhi was described by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a "warrior" who is not afraid of the might of the government during the flag handing-over ceremony at the Loni border during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Just sibling things at BJY! Rahul Gandhi showers love on sister Priyanka, plants kisses on her cheek | Twitter screengrab
Siblings love is pure bliss! One such affection was spotted in Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra Uttar Pradesh leg between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Both Rahul and Priyanka are seated on the stage and Rahul is seen holding his sister with his arms around her neck. Bossily and in a way a younger brother does to irritate elder sisters in their own way of showing their love, Rahul who is the younger sibling goes on to kiss her head in the sweetest way. Soon after this he goes on to plant two more peck's of kisses on Priyanka's cheek as she burst into laughter on this sweet gesture from her brother.

Watch video here:

Warm welcome in Uttar Pradesh

Rahul and Priyanka later walked hand in hand during the yatra in Uttar Pradesh, often waving to the ecstatic crowds who welcomed their leaders with enthusiasm.

Rahul Gandhi also swung her arm around his sister while walking in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat while displaying the bonding between them, amid cheering crowds.

A large number of people welcomed the two Gandhi siblings along the path in Uttar Pradesh, where the yatra will be till January 5 evening before entering Haryana. 

Read Also
UP: Priyanka Gandhi praises brother Rahul Gandhi for not deterring from 'path of truth'
article-image

