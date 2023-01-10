Turban-clad Rahul Gandhi seeks blessings at Golden Temple as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Punjab; See Pics

By: Rohan Sen | January 10, 2023

Rahul Gandhi waited patiently in the line just like all other devotees at Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara

Rahul Gandhi chose to wear a orange turban on his visit to the Golden Temple

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered into its 116th day on Jan. 10

Rahul Gandhi offered obeisance at the world famous Golden Temple in Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi also "prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the country,” the Congress tweeted

Rahul Gandhi spent a few hours in Amritsar before returning to Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab

The Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday morning

