Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana’s Panipat: Rahul Gandhi flays BJP on Agnipath, inflation | ANI

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling BJP on the rising inflation and unemployment at a rally during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Panipat, Haryana, on Friday.

Mr Gandhi said the Yatra’s aim was to unite the people, fighting the increasing unemployment and the inflation.

Rahul raises high unemployment rate in Haryana

He said the unemployment in Haryana was 38%, highest in the country. Referring to BJP’s Agnipath (or Agniveer) recruitment scheme, he said the youth who wanted to join the Army earlier had now been telling him their future had was ruined because.

He called Haryana, which has a BJP-led Government, “champion” in unemployment. “You have left everyone else behind,” hesaid.

Referring to a 10% intake into the army from Haryana, the Congress leader said while the three farm laws were black legislations for farmers, the Agnipath scheme was a black law for the youth aspiring to join the Army.

Taking on the BJP Government, the Gandhi scion said, “Half the country's wealth is in the hands of 100 people. This is the truth of Narendra Modi's Hindustan. There are two Indias — one in which farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers, unemployed youth and crores of people live and the second India which is of 200-300 people,” the Gandhi scion said.

He said 20 corporates had a lion’s share of profits of all the corporate houses. The GST and demonetisation ruined the economy and rendered a large number of people jobless, also in small and medium weaving industries of Panipat, earlier a flourishing sector.

Mr Gandhi reminded the gathering of the Congress’s 'nyay yajna', according to which, if voted to power, the party would deposit Rs72,000 in the accounts of the poor and the farmers.