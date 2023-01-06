Congress 'hand' symbol hairstyle, costume grab attention in Bharat Jodo Yatra | ANI

The Congress hand symbol hairstyle and costume has become a centre of attention in Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently in Haryana.

Maharashtra man grabs attention

33-year-old Nitin Ganpat Nanukar, who hails from Kolhapur in Maharastra, is grabbing the attention of people with party symbol hand as hairstyle and costume.

Talking about his participation, he told ANI, "I am participating in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from the start and will go to Srinagar and after finishing the Yatra will go back to Kolhapur." When asked about his unique hairstyle, the 33-year-old claimed that he has been carrying it for the last 15 years which depicts his unwavering support to the Congress party.

"I have been supporting Congress for the last 20 years, I have promoted the party in 15 states by travelling in my cycle. I m carrying this hand symbol congress hairstyle for the last 15 years. I will keep working for congress and will continue to do for the rest of my life," he added.

Hand symbol costume stitched by local tailor

His eye-grabbing hand symbol costume is stitched by a local tailor in Kohlapur and he has been wearing it for the last 15 years.

"I always travel half a kilometre ahead of Rahul Gandhi convoy in my cycle. So far, I have travelled 3,900 kilometres during the Yatra," he mentioned.

Talking about the response of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the congress fan claimed that in 2024 the grand old party will come to power and Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister.

"In Maharashtra, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi the response has been great and love for Rahul Gandhi has increased. Congress will certainly come to power in 2024 and Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister," Nitin said.

'Have met RaGa during first leg, will meet again'

Speaking on his hairstyle and costume, he said, "People appreciate and say that I'm doing a great job and I feel delighted about it." Nitin also mentioned that he has met Rahul Gandhi at MP- Maharashtra Burhanpur border during the Yatra and will meet the former congress president again during the Yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening and will pass through four districts of the state between January 5-10.

The yatra resumed from the Sanoli-Panipat road in Haryana today.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari last year.

Yatra in the latter half now

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra entered Haryana through Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district from Uttar Pradesh on January 5 evening where the participants halted for the night.

Bharat Jodo Yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts.