Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Teased To Arrive Soon: What To Expect

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 and the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 are just around the corner |

It's officially festive season. Amazon and Flipkart, India's two leading e-commerce giants, have announced the arrival of their two annual mega sale events. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 and the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 are just around the corner. While both the companies have not announced exact dates to the sales, teasers suggest that they should be sometime really soon.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: What to expect

Flipkart is going all out to create hype around its upcoming sale. The e-commerce giant has released multiple teaser trailers, running up to the sale, including a star-studded trailer, that even gives us an early glimpse of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The e-commerce giant has teased that the sale is just 'a few days away'. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer instant discounts on smartphones, electronics, and other gadgets. Samsung Galaxy S24, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and Motorola Edge 60 Fusion are expected to see big price drops. Additionally, Flipkart has hinted at massive price drop on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models as well.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: What to expect

Amazon has also released multiple teaser trailers, hinting at the arrival of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The company has announced that it will offer 10 percent instant discount on SBI cards and big discounts on brands like OnePlus and Samsung. Prime members are slated to get access to the sale 24-hour earlier alongside fast shipping as well.

Amazon has announced up to 40 percent off on smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and iQoo. Furthermore, other electronics and gadgets will see up to 80 percent off from brands like Samsung, HP, Sony, and boAt. Furthermore, users can expect up to 50 percent off on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

We would recommend that you hold your online shopping till the sales start, especially for luxury products, gadgets, and large appliances, as chances of getting a good deal during these sales are higher. Furthermore, it is advisable to pre-fill your address and payment methods to ensure fast and smooth checkout during sale rush. We would also advise caution while buying from Amazon and Flipkart during sale period. Some of the deals are disguised with fake MRPs and discounts, and doing your own research is imperative. Read our guide on important safety tips while shopping online during the sale period.