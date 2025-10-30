Reliance And Google Partner To Accelerate India’s AI Revolution Across Consumers And Enterprises

Reliance And Google Partner To Accelerate India’s AI Revolution |

Mumbai (India), October 30, 2025: Mumbai (India), October 30, 2025: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through its subsidiary Reliance Intelligence Limited, has entered into a broad strategic partnership with Google to fast-track the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India. The collaboration aims to empower consumers, enterprises, and developers by aligning with Reliance’s AI for All mission — a vision to make advanced intelligence tools accessible to every Indian.

This alliance combines Reliance’s vast digital infrastructure, customer reach, and technological ecosystem with Google’s globally recognized AI expertise. The partnership will work toward democratizing access to AI-powered solutions and strengthening India’s digital framework to build an inclusive, innovation-driven AI future.

1. Google AI Pro for Jio Users

Google, in partnership with Reliance Intelligence, will begin rolling out Google’s AI Pro plan with it the latest version of Google Gemini to eligible Jio users free of charge for 18 months. This offer includes higher access to Google’s most capable Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, 2 TB of cloud storage and more. This 18-month offer is worth ₹35,100.

Eligible Jio users will be able to easily activate this offer via the MyJio app. Reflecting Jio’s commitment to empowering India’s youth, the rollout will commence with early access for 18- to 25-year-old users on unlimited 5G plans and will swiftly expand to include every Jio customer nationwide in the shortest time possible.

This partnership will also explore bringing more delightful local experiences powered by AI to Jio users, catering to India’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity.

2. Accelerating AI Innovation with Google’s AI Hardware Accelerators

In line with its vision of building multi-GW, clean energy-powered, state-of-the-art sovereign compute capabilities, Reliance is announcing a partnership with Google Cloud to broaden access to its advanced AI hardware accelerators, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). This will enable more organizations to train and deploy larger, more complex AI models, as well as deliver faster inferencing to help execute highly demanding projects and accelerate AI adoption across the broader India AI ecosystem.

It will also strengthen India’s national AI backbone, supporting the vision articulated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister to make India a global AI powerhouse.

3. Delivering Gemini Enterprise for Indian Businesses

This expanded collaboration also establishes Reliance Intelligence as a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud, driving the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian organizations.

Gemini Enterprise is a next-generation, unified agentic AI platform for businesses that brings the best of Google AI to every employee, for every workflow. It empowers teams to discover, create, share, and run AI agents—all in one secure environment.

Reliance Intelligence will also develop and offer its own pre-built enterprise AI agents in Gemini Enterprise, expanding the available choice of both Google-built and third-party agents to users.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited, said,

“Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered — where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow.”

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said,

"Reliance is a longstanding partner in Google’s goal of advancing India’s digital future – together we’ve brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions. Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era. Today’s announcement will put Google’s cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India’s vibrant developer community. I’m excited for how this partnership will help expand access to AI across India."

About Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is India’s largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of INR 10,71,174 crore (US$ 125.3 billion), cash profit of INR 1,46,917 crore (US$ 17.2 billion) and net profit of INR 81,309 crore (US$ 9.5 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2025. Reliance’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail, digital services and media and entertainment.

Currently ranked 88th, Reliance is the largest private sector company from India to be featured in Fortune’s Global 500 list of 'World’s Largest Companies' for 2025. The company stands 45th in the Forbes Global 2000 rankings of 'World’s Largest Public Companies' for 2025, the highest among Indian companies. Reliance has been recognized in Time’s list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2024, marking the only Indian company to have achieved this honor twice.

About Google

Google’s mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Android, Google Play, Chrome, YouTube, Google Workspace, and Google Cloud, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.