iPhone 17 Pro Max Accidentally Revealed in Latest Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Ad

iPhone 17 Pro Accidentally Revealed in Latest Flipkart Big Billion Days Ad | Flipkart

A promotional video for Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale has triggered widespread speculation after viewers spotted a smartphone resembling rumored designs for the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max. The ad features Bollywood celebrities and has garnered attention for what some claim is an accidental preview of Apple's next flagship device. This ad comes just days ahead of Apple's iPhone 17 launch event on September 9.

The three-minute trailer, titled 'Flipkart Big Billion Days – Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai!', showcases a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Sreeleela, Mahesh Bhatt, Farah Khan, Aman Gupta, Yashraj Mukhate, and others. Amid the celebrity appearances and sale hype, a scene shows director Farah Khan holding a white smartphone while in a crowd.

The phone in question features a white finish with an Apple logo and a rear camera module consisting of three lenses arranged in a triangular formation within a rectangular module, accompanied by a LiDAR scanner and flash. Initial buzz on social media suggested this matched leaked renders of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, particularly claims of a redesigned camera system.

The timing of the ad, just weeks before Apple's annual hardware event on September 9 is rather apt. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, including the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and possibly a new iPhone 17 Air variant as well. Leaks have consistently pointed to a major camera redesign for the Pro models, shifting from the square bump to a horizontal bar for improved sensor integration and features like advanced zoom and 8K video recording.

Expected features for the iPhone 17 Pro Max include a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion, an A19 Pro chip, up to 1TB storage, a triple 48-megapixel camera system (main, ultra-wide, and telephoto with 5x optical zoom), a 24-megapixel front camera, and iOS 26 pre-installed. Additional upgrades may involve a larger battery, faster charging, and enhanced cooling.

Whether this is a genuine slip-up, a clever teaser, or simply a coincidence remains unclear. Flipkart, a major retailer for Apple products in India, often features upcoming devices in promotions. And with the sale season approaching, Apple has started marketing its phones a bit earlier than anticipated.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2025 sale and Amazon's Great Indian Festival are just around the corner, with both the e-commerce giants confirming sale date reveal soon.