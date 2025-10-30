Jio Partners With Google To Offer Free Gemini AI Pro For 18 Months Worth ₹35,100 To Young 5G Users; Check Details

Jio Partners With Google To Offer Free Gemini AI Pro For 18 Months Worth ₹35,100 To Young 5G Users |

Mumbai, October 30: In a landmark move to make Artificial Intelligence (AI) accessible to every Indian, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through Reliance Intelligence Limited, has partnered with Google to offer Google Gemini AI Pro free for 18 months to eligible Jio users. The initiative is valued at ₹35,100 per user and begins on October 30, 2025.

This Diwali, Jio is reinforcing its commitment to democratizing cutting-edge technology by empowering India’s youth with premium AI tools. The rollout marks a significant step toward AI inclusion for 500 million Indians, starting with Jio’s youngest and most dynamic subscribers.

Free Gemini AI Pro Access for Jio Users

Under the offer, Jio users aged 18–25 years on Unlimited 5G plans will receive early access to Google Gemini Pro, Google’s advanced AI suite. The initiative is aimed at boosting creativity, education, and digital innovation among India’s youth.

Subscribers can activate the free plan directly through the MyJio app by clicking on the “Claim Now” banner. Once activated, the service will remain free for 18 months as long as the user maintains an active Jio 5G Unlimited plan.

The offer provides unlimited chats, 2 TB of cloud storage, advanced image and video generation, and integrations across Google apps — giving young Indians the power to explore, create, and innovate with AI.

Key Highlights of the 'Free Gemini AI Pro' Initiative

Targeting the Future: The offer focuses on the youth segment (verified age up to 25 years), empowering the next generation of digital leaders with AI capabilities.

5G-Powered AI: Eligibility is linked to Jio’s 5G Unlimited Plans (Prepaid and Postpaid) starting at ₹349, combining high-speed connectivity with AI-driven productivity.

Unprecedented Value: Each subscription, worth ₹35,100, will remain free for 18 months — providing access to Google’s most premium AI suite.

Easy, Secure Activation: A one-time activation through the MyJio app ensures long-term access with minimal setup.

Inside Gemini AI Pro

The Gemini AI Pro experience provides users with the most advanced AI models and productivity tools available from Google. Key features include:

Gemini App: Higher access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, along with deep research capabilities and video generation using Veo 3 Fast.

Image Generation: Enhanced creation limits through the Nano Banana model.

Cloud Storage: 2 TB total storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

Flow & Whisk: Advanced AI filmmaking and image-to-video generation powered by Veo 3.

Gemini Code Assist & CLI: Higher daily request limits for developers and creators.

NotebookLM: A smart research and writing assistant with five times more Audio Overviews and notebooks.

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and Vids: Direct AI integration in popular Google Workspace apps for seamless productivity.

User Experience and Activation

The user experience has been designed with simplicity and long-term benefit in mind:

One-time activation provides 18 months of uninterrupted access.

Existing Gemini Pro subscribers can easily switch to the "Google AI Pro – Powered by Jio" offer once their paid plan expires.

The offer ensures that users remain connected to the most advanced AI tools while enjoying the speed and reliability of Jio’s 5G network.

Availability and Access

The free Gemini AI Pro offer becomes available from October 30, 2025, exclusively for Jio users across India. For more information, users can visit www.jio.com or check the MyJio app for eligibility and activation details.

Read Also Reliance And Google Partner To Accelerate India’s AI Revolution Across Consumers And Enterprises

A Step Toward AI Empowerment

Through this collaboration, Jio and Google are setting a new benchmark in India’s digital evolution by making powerful AI tools accessible to millions of users at no cost. By combining Google’s AI innovation with Jio’s extensive 5G network, the initiative aims to nurture a generation of AI-enabled creators, learners, and innovators who will shape India’s digital future.