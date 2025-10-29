 Elon Musk’s Starlink To Conduct Technical And Security Demos In Mumbai From October 30
Elon Musk's Starlink To Conduct Technical And Security Demos In Mumbai From October 30

Tesla CEO Elon Musk-led Starlink is scheduled to conduct demonstration runs in Mumbai on October 30 and 31 to demonstrate compliance with India's security and technical requirements for satellite broadband services, according to people familiar with the developments.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Starlink will showcase security and technical compliance in Mumbai ahead of its commercial satellite broadband rollout in India | File Image

New Delhi, Oct 29: Tesla CEO Elon Musk-led Starlink is scheduled to conduct demonstration runs in Mumbai on October 30 and 31 to demonstrate compliance with India's security and technical requirements for satellite broadband services, according to people familiar with the developments.

Compliance With Indian Security Norms

The demos to be done before law enforcement agencies will be based on the provisional spectrum assigned to Starlink, which would mark a significant step ahead of its planned entry into the Indian satellite broadband market, they said.

Step Towards Commercial Operations

This step is necessary for the company to obtain clearances to commence commercial operations in the country. Starlink will run a demo to show compliance with the security and technical conditions of Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) authorisation.

Entry of Satellite Operators in India

Over 10 satellite operators, including the licensed Starlink, have entered India, with the private sector permitted to hold up to 100 per cent FDI.

Starlink’s Satellite Network and Competitors

Elon Musk's Starlink is the world’s dominant satcom operator with a constellation of 7,578 satellites. India has currently provided necessary approvals to Starlink, Reliance Jio-SES JV, and Bharti Group backed-Eutelsat OneWeb to offer satcom services in the country.

Direct-to-Cell Communications Boosting Satcom Market

The opening up of direct-to-cell communications service, which refers to a signal from a satellite directly to a mobile phone, has strengthened the growing satcom market in India.

Need for Satellite Internet in India

Internet penetration remains limited in certain regions of the country, underscoring the need for satellite internet to complement existing networks. Satellite internet refers to the internet service provided through satellites placed in Geostationary Orbits (GSO) or Non-Geostationary Orbits (NGSO).

Also Watch:

Read Also
Elon Musk Extends Diwali Greetings As Tesla Expands In India Amid $500 Billion Net Worth Milestone
article-image

Data Localisation Mandate by Indian Government

The government had informed in August that the data, traffic and other details accumulated by Elon Musk's Starlink will be stored in India, and the domestic user traffic is not to be mirrored to any system/server located abroad.

