Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra re-enters Haryana; rally in Panipat

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra | ANI

Chandigarh: With the Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) entering Sanoli village of Panipat district, the second leg of the BJY in Haryana began Thursday evening.

Stating that the Yatra was given a rousing welcome by the party workers and leaders, a party spokesperson said Rahul Gandhi and several senior leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge would address a rally in Panipat on Friday.

Areas the march will cover

On Saturday the foot march would resume from Gharonda which would cover Karnal up to Kurukshetra on Sunday. It would reach Kurukshetra on Monday and Ambala-Patiala (Punjab) border on Tuesday from where it would enter Punjab.

The BJY in its first leg entered Haryana from Ferozepur Jhirka town of the Nuh district on December 21 and covered adjoining areas of Faridabad district till December 23.

Earlier, taking a stock of arrangements, the state party leaders including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had told newspersons that all records will be broken in the second phase of the BJY in Haryana.

