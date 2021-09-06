Bharat Bandh on September 27: Congress to extend full support to farmers' protest, urge non-BJP parties to make it a grand success

Amid the ongoing protests of the farmers against Centre's three farm laws, the Congress party has decided to support the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers on September 27. The party has been strongly opposing the Centre's move since beginning and many of the party leaders at different ocassions have met the farmers and slammed the government for introducing the laws.

Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi has been on the forefront and has stood by the farmers' struggle against the laws.

A day after the Kisan Mahapanchayat held at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Fearless at the forefront... he is the fortune maker of India."

Besides him, Congress' newly-appointed in-charge of agitation committee, Digvijaya Singh, said, "Kisan Mahapanchayat has proposed Bharat Bandh on September 27." He also urged all non-BJP parties to make it a grand success.

As a protest against the three controversial farm laws, farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh on September 27.

More than 300 farmer unions from 15 states on Sunday participated under the aegis of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, demonstrating the strength of farmer unity.

They (the Centre) said that only a handful of farmers are protesting. Let them see what a handful this is today. Let us raise our voices so it reaches to the ears of those sitting in Parliament, the farmer leaders said.

The farmer leaders said that the Mahapanchayat will also prove that the agitation has the support of "all castes, religions, states, classes, small traders and all sections of the society".

The SKM said in a statement, "The Mahapanchayat today will make the Modi and Yogi governments realise the power of farmers, farm labourers, and supporters of the farm movement. The Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat will be the biggest ever in the last nine months."

