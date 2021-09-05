Muzaffarnagar Kisan Panchayat: Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on September 27

Lucknow: The grand rally of farmers at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh against farm bills has set a new record in terms of crowd. The Maha Panchayat on Sunday in the wild west of UP saw a gathering of around five lakh farmers who wooed to continue their struggle against policies of union as well as state government. Enthused with the huge turnout the leaders of farmer’s organizations announced to hold more such rallies in the other parts of country. The farmers might hold a similar panchayat in Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi very soon. The joint front of farmers’ organization also gave a call for nationwide Bandh on September 27.

While addressing the panchayat noted farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the joint front will fight to save not only UP and Uttrakhand but the entire country. He said that this movement has been started to save the agriculture, which is in danger due to anti farmer policies of the governments. Lashing out at the union government, he said that recently announced vehicle policy says 10-year-old tractors should be kept off the road, which is against farmer’s interest. Hitting at UP government regarding cane price, he said that for the last four years it has not been increased. In the election manifesto, the BJP had promised Rs 450 per quintal for cane but this remained on papers only.

Tikait said that sugar mills owe Rs 12000 crore of farmers as cane due and those asking for it have been termed as anti national. He said that farmers are agitating against three black laws, which will ruin them. The farmers want guarantee for the minimum support price.

Lashing out at the rampant privatization bid of union government, farmer leader said that nowhere in the election manifesto of BJP it was mentioned. However now they have put the entire country on sale. He said that ports have been handed over to a private parties while the go downs of Food Corporation of India (FCI) is being given to Adani. He said that country is up for sale this the policy of BJP government. Tikait said that pension of government employees has been scrapped but it has not been done in the case of MPs and MLAs. He said that constitution of this country is in danger and we have to save it.

Crowd Razed Barriers of Caste & Creed

In the farmers gathering on Sunday there was no barrier of caste, religion or region. The GIC ground at Muzaffarnagar was jam packed since morning and those coming later had to stay on roads and other parts of the city. Though a maximum of people in the panchayat were from west UP and Haryana yet there were good number of farmers from east UP and other states such as Tamilnadu, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab. Leaders of 60 farmers’ organization graced the occasion and shared the dais. However, the farmer leaders had restrained any leader from political parties to come and address. However, entire opposition including Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Congress and Samajwadi Party had extended their support to the panchayat.

Administration On High Alert

The state administration had made elaborate arrangement in the wake of farmers gathering at Muzaffarnagar. High alert was sounded in the entire west UP and a battery of IPS officers were deployed to look after the arrangements. According to the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law & Order, Prashant Kumar 4000 police men and 10 companies of para military was deployed at the rally ground while 25 companies of PAC was sent from Meerut zone. He said that the administration was in constant touch with the organizers and CCTV cameras were fixed to keep an eye on the entire things.

Harsh On Modi-Yogi While Soft On Rajnath

In the farmers, Maha Panchayat almost everyone targeted prime minister Modi and UP chief Minister Yogi over anti farm policies. However, Tikait said that defense minister Rajnath Singh should come forward and mediate with the farmers. He said that if Rajnath Singh is being involved the problems might be solved. It may be mentioned that during farmer’s agitation earlier also the demand for roping in Rajnath Singh in the talks was raised by the leaders.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi Supported Farmers

Known for his straight talks, BJP MP Varun Gandhi came openly in support of farmers on Sunday. In a tweet, Varun said that lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground.

Dy CM Maurya Said Govt With Farmers

The deputy chief minister of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that his government is fully behind farmers and will always care for them. He said that farmers should not get carried away in the false claims made by opposition. Maurya said that his government is not against farmers and it would do everything for their welfare.

